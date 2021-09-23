Clear
CDC vaccine advisers endorse giving Covid-19 boosters to people 65 and older and long term care facility resident

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed giving booster doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to people 65 and older long term care facility residents.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously on the question: "A single Pfizer/BioNtech covid 19 vaccine booster is recommended for persons aged 65 years or older and long term care facility residents, at least six months after the primary series under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization."

They are now voting on additional questions.

Late on Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized giving boosters to people 65 and older and those at higher risk of severe disease and death, as well as people such as healthcare workers at higher risk of breakthrough infections because of their work.

A CDC analysis showed it was much more beneficial to give a booster dose to people 65 and older than to people in younger age groups.

After CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on the ACIP recommendations, booster shots may be given immediately.

It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
