Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donald Trump turned on Lindsey Graham. Of course.

Donald Trump turned on Lindsey Graham. Of course.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The one ironclad rule of friendship with Donald Trump is this: Eventually, he will turn on you.

That time came on Thursday for South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has sacrificed much over the past four years to ingratiate himself with Trump, in the wake of the release of "Peril," a book on Trump's final year in office.

The book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa documents Graham's repeated -- and unsuccessful -- attempts to convince Trump to concede the 2020 election.

Trump, naturally, responded by savaging Graham, as well as fellow Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.

"I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the 'Crime of the Century,'" Trump wrote in a statement sent via his Save America PAC. "Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win."

Trump's heel-turn on Graham should surprise no one -- least of all Graham himself. After all, the South Carolina senator had a prime view over the last few years of how nothing and no one is ever good enough for Trump. Everyone, eventually, lets him down. He is the only one truly dedicated to fighting the, uh, good fight.

Friendship with Trump is very much like being the manager or coach of a professional sports team. You take the job knowing that, at some indefinite time in the future, you will be fired from that job. And that the firing may not be entirely your fault! You may just wind up being the fall guy for a new regime or the victim of people (or your players) just getting bored.

That's friendship to Trump. It's purely transactional. He will be "friends" with you for as long as you are useful to him. If he tires of you or decides you have violated some unwritten rule about loyalty, he will turn on you. Every. Damn. Time.

The Point: Loyalty is a one-way street for Trump. Always has been. Always will be.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Atchison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 69°
It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories