Tom Felton: Harry Potter star collapses during celebrity Ryder Cup match

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By CNN Sport staff

Harry Potter star Tom Felton suffered a "medical incident" while playing in a celebrity golf match at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, best known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, was conscious after collapsing on the course on Thursday. He was then carted off for treatment.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," said a statement from PGA of America.

"He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

CNN has reached out to Felton's representatives to inquire how he's doing.

Felton, who turned 34 this week, was representing Team Europe in the celebrity Ryder Cup match alongside former footballer Alessandro Del Piero, former NBA players Toni Kukoč and Sasha Vujačić, former NHL player Teemu Selänne and actress Stephanie Szostak.

The 43rd Ryder Cup between Europe and USA gets underway on Friday.

It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
