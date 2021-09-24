Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chris Pratt will star as voice of Mario in 'Super Mario Bros.' movie

Chris Pratt will star as voice of Mario in 'Super Mario Bros.' movie

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Chris Pratt will star as the voice of Mario in an upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie, in one of showbiz's most unlikely castings.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor will voice Mario, the tubby Italian plumber who changed the world of video games with the release of "Super Mario Bros." 36 years ago, Nintendo announced on Twitter on Thursday.

The film will also star "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"'s Charlie Day as Mario's brother Luigi, and Jack Black as villain Bowser.

None of the cast is Italian -- something that has sparked fierce debate and countless jokes on social media. Whether the actors will adopt Italian accents is unknown, but in a video posted to Instagram, Pratt said he had been "working hard" on the character's voice.

Pratt also reflected that the role was a dream come true, saying he often played the arcade game as a child.

The animated film, teased in 2017, will hit theaters in North America in December 2022, Nintendo said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories