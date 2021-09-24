Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Christopher Meloni happily accepts being 'zaddy of the moment'

Christopher Meloni happily accepts being 'zaddy of the moment'

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Christopher Meloni has garnered many a fan in his role as detective Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and now "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

He is so popular that he's been dubbed a "zaddy," which is pretty much a hot dad.

"To the best of my ability, but maybe I'm the zaddy of the moment and I humbly accept that, thank you," he told E!.

It didn't hurt that the 60-year-old also showed off his impressive physique in a recent Men's Health feature.

Another part of his appeal has been his chemistry with costar Mariska Hargitay, who plays detective Olivia Benson.

"I think because we've been together for so long and people have imbued our relationship that was always kind of hinted and teased at," Meloni said. "So they get to fill in kind of the area, the blanks, the little cracks and crevices of who we are, what we are, what we've done and what we will do."

The two of them together are so arresting!

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Atchison
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories