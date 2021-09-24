Clear
Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Willie Garson's family has shared how he died.

In a New York Times obituary published Thursday, his family wrote that the 57-year-old actor, whose legal name was William Garson Paszamant, died at his home in Los Angeles.

"The cause was pancreatic cancer," the obituary reads.

Best known for his role Stanford Blatch in the "Sex and the City" series, the obituary also paid tribute to that work.

"As Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's best male friend, Garson was never at a loss for a caustic quip," it reads. "As his role evolved over the course of six seasons, Stanford was not only hilarious, but also vulnerable at times, as he struggled in his own efforts to navigate sex and the city."

"For the last four decades, he appeared in over 300 television shows and over 70 films," the obituary notes.

Garson's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, tribute donations be made in his name to the Alliance for Children's Rights.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
