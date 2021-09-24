Clear
Must-watch videos of the week

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Rachael Scott, CNN

Marines' gesture moves a woman to tears, Nicole Richie's birthday celebration got hotter than expected, and a "very well behaved" pup interrupts a reporter's live shot. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

'The most American thing ever'

A group of Marines came to the aid of a woman and others stranded in their car during a flash flood. A TikTok capturing their gesture went viral, but when asked about the rescue, a Marine said it's just about doing the right thing when no one is looking.

A lit party

Happy birthday turns hairy as Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair ablaze blowing out candles. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Stunning video from volcano's major eruption

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island erupted on September 19 and left stunning scenes of lava flowing through streets and damaging homes. Authorities say the volcano is expected to continue to spew lava in "the coming days."

Dog steals the morning show

"She's very well behaved" were a BBC weather reporter's famous last words before a guide dog in training caused to her face-plant live on the air.

Taking center stage

Contestant Wendy Moten, who has sung backup for stars including Julio Iglesias and Faith Hill, wowed judges with her performance on the season premiere of "The Voice."

Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
