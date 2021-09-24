Clear
Del Rio camp cleared as last remaining migrants depart

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Josh Campbell and Conor Powell, CNN

After several days of living in squalid conditions under the Del Rio International Bridge, the last remaining migrants departed a makeshift camp there just before noon local time on Friday.

A CNN team captured images under the bridge of the final two buses as they departed for US Customs and Border Protection processing centers.

A surge of migrants -- many of them Haitian -- had converged on the temporary site at the bridge, the result of word-of-mouth or social media posts saying that the border at Del Rio was open, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz previously said.

Chaotic scenes at the bridge, including law enforcement on horseback using aggressive tactics against migrants, had sparked anger from both local and federal officials.

Earlier Friday morning, Bruno Lozano, the mayor of Del Rio, Texas, had told CNN just 144 migrants remained, waiting to be processed by US immigration authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
