Jordan Spieth plays 'insane' almost-vertical shot, nearly falls into Lake Michigan at Ryder Cup

Jordan Spieth's skill around the green is something to behold.

But the 28-year-old might've outdone himself during the opening foursomes match of the Ryder Cup on the par-3 17th hole at Whistling Straits.

His teammate and longtime friend Justin Thomas' tee shot dribbled just off the green, leaving the ball in a perilous position at the bottom of a sheer drop.

About 2 yards below the green, Spieth needed a miracle to get his ball onto the putting surface at all.

Almost to show how difficult the shot was going to be, Spieth had to jump from where the ball was to see where he was aiming.

While many thought he had no chance of hitting the almost-vertical shot, he had different ideas.

Taking a big swing, he was able to hit his ball almost straight up, sending it high in the air and landing within a few feet of the hole to the amazement of the crowd.

The big swing almost had a disastrous consequence for Spieth, as the momentum forced him off balance and caused him to run down the hill and almost left him in Lake Michigan.

Spieth's brilliance had viewers in awe, with one calling it the "best shot I've ever seen from Jordan Spieth" on Twitter.

Another called it "insane," while another coined it: "One of the most chaotic golf shots ever."

Yet it wasn't enough for the Americans as they lost 3&1 to Spanish pair Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.

The European duo looked strongest throughout, able to handle the rowdy crowd to a memorable victory.

