Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A gravestone missing for almost 150 years was being used as a marble slab to make fudge

A gravestone missing for almost 150 years was being used as a marble slab to make fudge

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson and Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

A turned-over gravestone served as the perfect surface to make fudge for a woman living in Michigan.

How the gravestone got inside the home in Okemos, Michigan, outside Lansing? Now that's a mystery, according to Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries (FOLHC) President Loretta S. Stanaway.

The monument was discovered in August on an estate auction site after the matriarch of the family was placed in a care facility for Alzheimer's, Stanaway said. A former citizen of Lansing recognized it was probably from a city cemetery and got in touch with the FOLHC, and they started investigating.

"The family hired an auctioneer to take care of the items," Stanaway told CNN. "As he was going through things, he saw this slab of marble in the kitchen and turned it around and discovered it was gravestone. The family told him they used it to make fudge. The family could not say how or when the gravestone got there."

Stanaway said the family told her the gravestone was used as the hard surface to make seasonal fudge since it was made out of marble.

The process to find the gravestone's rightful home was a long one, said Stanaway.

"We looked into trying to find any relatives to see what we could figure out what the story was from a relative standpoint or someone who could give us permission to put the monument back where it belongs, but we weren't able to find any survivors," Stanaway said.

Peter J. Weller died in 1849 in Lansing, Michigan, and was buried in Oak Park Cemetery, Stanaway said.

In 1875, his grave was moved Mount Hope Cemetery, but the monument never made it.

The gravestone had been missing for 146 years before it was returned.

The auctioneer donated the monument to FOLHC and they got to work restoring his plot. They discovered Weller had two daughters and a daughter-in-law in the same cemetery. His daughter-in-law's stone had been restored in 2014, so they decided to restore his daughters' as well.

FOLHC hired a preservationist and he returned the monuments to their former glory.

Weller now resides next to his daughters 172 years after his death. The FOLHC is planning to have a memorial service to recognize Weller's return on Sunday in the cemetery.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories