Michael K. Williams died of an accidental overdose, medical examiner determines

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

Actor Michael K. Williams died from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine," the New York City Medical Examiner's Officer has determined.

His death was deemed to be accidental in nature, a spokesperson for the office said in a statement on Friday.

Williams was found dead in his New York City apartment earlier this month.

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Williams addressed his struggles with substance abuse.

"Addiction doesn't go away," he said. "It's an everyday struggle for me, but I'm fighting."

Williams most recently appeared in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and the series "F Is for Family."

He rose to stardom for his nuanced and powerful performance as Omar Little in "The Wire." He also received accolades for his work on "Boardwalk Empire," "Bessie" and "The Night Of."

Williams was next slated to co-star in Sony's George Foreman biopic from George Tillman Jr., who was set to direct.

News of Williams' sudden death sparked an outpouring of tributes from loved ones, fans, and his friends in entertainment, including at last week's Emmy Awards.

The ceremony's "In Memoriam" tribute ended with a quote from Williams: "The only way for me to say thank you is by making sure that the foundation that I am standing on is strong enough to support the next person that will stand on these two shoulders."

Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
