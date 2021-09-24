Clear
Search for missing man at Yellowstone National Park turns into a recovery operation

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan and Danielle Sills, CNN

The search for a missing man turned into a recovery operation after his half-brother was found dead at Yellowstone National Park, the park service said Friday.

Kim Crumbo, 74, and his half-brother Mark O'Neill, 67, were first reported as "overdue" by a relative last Sunday when they did not return from a backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake, park officials said.

O'Neill's body was recovered on Monday on the east side of the lake, the park service said in a news release. The cause of death has not been determined. The day before, park crews located a vacant campsite with gear and a canoe on the south lake shore.

Crews spent five days searching on foot, by boat and by helicopter but did not find Crumbo, the news release said.

"Crews from the National Park Service's Submerged Research Center will begin using sonar equipment to detect clues in the water. Park search crews continue to search for Crumbo by foot and boat, with assistance from Grand Teton National Park's interagency helicopter," the National Park Service said in the news release.

Recovery efforts are expected to continue over the next several days, park officials said.

Both men are National Park Service retirees and Crumbo is a former Navy Seal, the park service said. O'Neill was from Chimacum, Washington, and Crumbo from Ogden, Utah.

Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
