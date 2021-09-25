Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

More than 190 fugitives arrested in New Jersey operation dubbed 'Clean Sweep'

More than 190 fugitives arrested in New Jersey operation dubbed 'Clean Sweep'

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

A multi-agency law enforcement operation in New Jersey resulted in the arrest of more than 190 fugitives, according to the US Marshals Service.

Operation "Clean Sweep" focused on capturing some of the state's "most violent offenders," including gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals, US Marshals said in a news release on Wednesday.

The operation took place over a one-month period in July and targeted specific "priority" counties including Essex, Mercer, Camden, Atlantic, and Gloucester, according to the US Marshals.

"By employing a strategically focused approach to policing, our state, county, local, and federal, partners were able to locate and apprehend some of the most dangerous fugitives in the state of New Jersey," US Marshal Juan Mattos Jr. said in the release. "By removing these violent offenders from the streets, the communities they preyed upon can immediately feel more secure."

The US Marshals Service worked with the District of New Jersey and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force to conduct the sweep, which they describe in the release as a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative."

Among those arrested were 72 gang members, 13 suspects wanted for homicide, and 80 suspects wanted for weapons offenses, according to the release. More than 1.4 kilograms of narcotics, $5,259, and 16 firearms were confiscated, the US Marshals Service said.

"Many fugitives tend to re-commit violent crimes which increases danger to communities by making the neighborhoods where we live and work unsafe," Mattos said. "By collaborating with our state, county, local, and federal partners, and conducting enforcement endeavors like Operation Clean Sweep, law enforcement serves to disrupt these criminal activities."

Other agencies that participated in the operation included the Essex County Prosecutor's Office; Essex County Sheriff's Office; Camden County Sheriff's Office; New Jersey Department of Corrections; New Jersey State Police; Newark Police Department; and Customs and Border Protection Special Response Team.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories