Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Heinz releases gadget to put the squeeze on ketchup packets

Heinz releases gadget to put the squeeze on ketchup packets

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

Kraft Heinz has just rolled out a new product that the condiment company says is the "biggest innovation in sauce since the packet itself."

Earlier this month, the world's largest producer of ketchup announced the Packet Roller, a ketchup bottle-shaped gadget that allows users to squeeze the most out of a condiment packet.

"Do not click 'purchase' unless you are prepared to change everything about the way you sauce," the Heinz Packet Roller website says. The roller goes for $5.70.

The roller is pocket-sized, can be added to a keychain, and features a packet corner cutter.

This announcement could be part of the fast-tracked, "future-focused culinary and packaging innovations" that Steve Cornell, president of Kraft Heinz's US grocery business unit, hinted at earlier this year amid a shortage of ketchup packets.

A surge in takeout and delivery food orders during the pandemic led to a scarcity of ketchup packets.

In April, Heinz pledged to increase production of ketchup by 25% to 12 billion packets annually.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories