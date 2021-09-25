Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prince Andrew's attorneys acknowledge he has been served with US court papers in joint filing

Prince Andrew's attorneys acknowledge he has been served with US court papers in joint filing

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Prince Andrew's lawyers acknowledge he has been served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him, as do lawyers for the woman accusing him of sexual abuse, according to documents filed Friday in New York federal court.

The proposed stipulation, filed in agreement and electronically signed by attorneys for both parties, has yet to be signed by a judge.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is being sued in New York by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says he had sex with her when she was 17. Andrew has denied similar allegations from Giuffre in the past.

The stipulation proposes the service of process on the duke be deemed effective September 21, according to the filing. The duke has until the extended date of October 29 to file and serve a response.

It further stipulates a previously set briefing schedule including an October 13 oral argument date has been vacated. The agreement is subject to approval by the court.

Andrew's team had previously said that he had not been properly served notice of proceedings, despite Giuffre's legal team saying papers were served at the prince's home in Windsor, England.

Giuffre says that the assaults happened in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands, that Andrew was aware that she was a minor (17) when it started, and that she had been trafficked by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 61, has consistently denied the claims, telling the BBC in 2019: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Brettler, his lawyer, has called the case "baseless, non-viable (and) potentially unlawful."

His lawyers also say a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released the duke from "any and all liability." That remains sealed.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories