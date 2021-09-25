Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three dismembered bodies, including a child, found in burning Texas dumpster

Three dismembered bodies, including a child, found in burning Texas dumpster

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Three dismembered bodies -- including a child -- were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, Texas, this week, according to the city's police department.

The bodies were "burned and heavily dismembered," police said in a news release on Friday, adding there were "body parts unaccounted for."

Authorities have tentatively identified one of the bodies as 42-year-old David Lueras, who was "known to frequent the Dallas area" and "has some ties" to nearby communities, police said in the release Friday. The identity of the child is unknown, police said, and the third body is a "young teenage or adult female."

"The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult," police said in the news release.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to a report of a dumpster fire at 6:17 a.m. local time Wednesday outside a business on Bonnie Drive on the city's west side, about a mile south of Interstate 30, police said. Authorities found the bodies in the dumpster while extinguishing the fire, and the Fort Worth Police homicide unit responded to the scene.

Investigators are focused on identifying any suspects in what police called a "triple murder." The homicide unit is asking for the public's help and seeking any information on potential missing persons who might match the description of the victims.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 75°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories