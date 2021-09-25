Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo

Oldest polar bear in human care in North America dies at Milwaukee zoo

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

The oldest polar bear in human care in North America died Friday, according to the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin.

Snow Lilly "was humanely euthanized yesterday due to declining health," the zoo announced Saturday on Facebook. She was 36 years old.

The median life expectancy for a polar in human care is 23.4 years, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. In the wild, they live an average 15 to 18 years, according to the organization Polar Bears International.

Snow Lilly "soon became a favorite," after arriving from the Bronx Zoo in New York in 2005, the zoo said.

"She will be sorely missed by both staff and visitors," Director Amos Morris said," according to CNN affiliate WDJT. "As a geriatric bear, animal care staff closely monitored her and watched for signs of any discomfort or decline in her quality of life."

The bear liked swimming in her pool in the summer, "bouncing a large rubber ball on the bottom of the pool like a basketball," the zoo said.

"Snow Lilly could interact with enrichment items daily that encouraged natural behaviors and kept her mind and body active up until the end," the director said, according to WDJT.

In recent years she had been given supplements and medication for her joints, according to Morris.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 79°
Comfortable and mild conditions are set to continue today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front will move through the area later this evening. Clouds will build into the area today as the front passes. A few isolated areas of light rain can’t be ruled out as the front moves through. Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will really start to warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories