At least 3 people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Deanna Hackney, CNN

Three people are dead after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff's office said in a statement to CNN.

Authorities would not speak on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries.

A statement from the railway said five cars from Amtrak's Empire Builder train 7/27 derailed near Joplin, Montana, injuring an undisclosed number of passengers.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. local time, the statement said. At the time, there were about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," the statement added. "Additional details will be provided as available."

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a "Go Team" to investigate, the agency said Saturday night.

The Empire Builder travels between Chicago-St.Paul/Minneapolis-Spokane-Portland/Seattle, according to Amtrak's website, and offers passengers a chance to "experience the rugged splendor of the American West.

"Traveling between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest along major portions of the Lewis and Clark Trail, the mighty Empire Builder takes you on an exciting adventure through majestic wilderness, following in the footsteps of early pioneers," the website adds.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

We had one more day of pleasant weather today with comfortable temperatures and lots of sunshine. On Sunday the heat returns with highs topping out at 90 and breezy conditions with gusts up to 30mph. Tonight will be cool however with lows in the mid 50s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains. Rain chances look to return towards the end of the work week.
