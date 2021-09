Estas pequeñas casas en Los Ángeles ofrecen una nueva oportunidad a indigentes de la ciudad

We got another taste of summer today with temperatures reaching the mid 90s with a strong breeze. Sunday looks to be very similar to Saturday's weather with continued highs in the 90s.Tonight will be breezy with lows in the 60s. Above average temperatures will continue through the beginning of next week as sunny and dry weather remains. Rain chances look to return towards the end of the work week, bringing cooler weather along with it.

