Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'The Last of Us' first look

'The Last of Us' first look

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

"The Last of Us" first look is here.

The forthcoming HBO series is based on a popular video game franchise and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who play Joel and Ellie. (Like CNN, HBO is part of WarnerMedia.)

The series takes place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed and Joel helping Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, make it to safety. The action-adventure game was developed by Naughty Dog and was released on PlayStation 3. It ended up becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time.

It will also star Nico Parker and Merle Dandridge and it's executive produced by "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin. It's the first show produced by Playstation Productions.

Filming began this summer but as of now there is no release date.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Above average temperatures are set to continue today with high climbing into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side again today with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will stay on the warm side on Tuesday with highs making a run for the 90s. A more unsettled weather pattern will arrive by mid week with increasing rain chances. Cooler temperatures will also settle back into the area mid week with highs back around average by Friday. Some scattered rain chances look to linger through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories