Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nestlé recalls over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pepperoni pizza

Nestlé recalls over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pepperoni pizza

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNN Business

A packaging mixup has prompted a recall of a batch of DiGiorno pepperoni pizzas.

Nestlé USA, which owns the frozen pizza brand, has recalled a batch of 26-ounce boxes labeled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas because they actually contain Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza. The three meat pizza includes soy protein — it's in the beef topping and sausage crumbles — and can be harmful to people with soy allergies.

The company said it became aware of the issue after it was contacted by a consumer. The affected boxes have the manufacturing date June 30, 2021, and a "best by" date of March 2022. The batch code on the items is 1181510721.

The recall affects 27,872 pounds of pizza, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

These products were shipped out to distribution centers and retailers across the country, the USDA noted. The agency and Nestlé both recommended that people who bought the affected pizzas throw them out or return them.

Nestlé said that if you're not allergic to soy, it should be safe to eat the pizzas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories