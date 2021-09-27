North Korea launches unidentified projectile: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff

North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The news came just before North Korean representative Kim Song addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he lamented the divide between North and South Korea, and criticized the US presence in the region.

"Inter-Korean relations have never come out of the shadow of US interference and obstruction," he said, citing Washington's close relationship with Seoul.

Both North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles earlier this month, ratcheting up tensions exponentially in what was already one of the most volatile regions on the planet.

Top North Korean official Kim Yo Jong -- sister of leader Kim Jong Un -- said last week that North Korea wanted to repair inter-Korean relations and floated the possibility of reinstalling the joint liaison office, which North Korea destroyed in last June.

South Korea's Unification Ministry welcomed Kim's message about the possibility of holding "constructive" discussions as "meaningful." The presidential Blue House did not make an official response.

'Powerful offensive means'

In his speech, Ambassador Kim accused the US of "antagonizing" his country with military exercises in the region, saying that Pyongyang would be "prepared to respond willingly at any time" to friendly overtures from Washington.

In the meantime, he said, "as the whole world knows and as the US is so much concerned, powerful offensive means are, of course, included in our war deterrent."

The US has repeatedly condemned North Korean missile launches. On September 15, State Department spokesperson Ned Price called for a diplomatic approach to the issue.

"We call on the DPRK to engage in a meaningful and substantive dialogue with us," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"We have been very clear about what we want to see happen. We are committed to the principle that dialogue will allow us to pursue our ultimate objective and that's quite simply the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Price said.

"We have no hostile intent towards the DPRK. We have been very clear about that. What we seek to do is to reduce the threat to the United States, to our allies in the region, and that includes the ROK (Republic of Korea or South Korea) and Japan, and we think we can do that through diplomacy with the ROK."

"We've been very clear publicly and we've been very clear in the messages that we have conveyed to the DPRK that we stand ready to engage in that dialogue. I will refer you to Pyongyang for any reaction that they may have, but for our part we stand ready to engage in that dialogue," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

