Joe Biden has spent his entire life preparing for this week

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

If you asked President Joe Biden to sum up his life -- and political career -- in a single term, he would probably say "deal-maker."

While Biden tends to be self-deprecating about many things, his unique ability to make deals is not one of them.

"Give me a break," Biden told Politico when questioned about his ability to makes deals a few years back. "I've been doing this my entire career. I'm going to say something outrageous: I don't know anybody who counts votes better than me in the Senate."

In 2019, Biden sounded a similar note in a speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

"My whole career I've been able to get a lot of things done," he said at the time. "I know I am being criticized by some on the far left that I ... actually think we should work with Republicans. But how do you get something done [without that]?"

Then this in 2020: "I'm going to say something outrageous. I'm not bad at this because people know whatever I tell them, I will do. I'll keep my word."

And even in his victory speech after winning the 2020 election, Biden referred to his desire to bring people together.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify," he said.  "Who doesn't see red and blue states, but a United States."

Joe Biden, meet the most important week of your life.

If ever there was a man for the moment -- the moment being more than $4.5 trillion in government spending that congressional Democrats are trying to pass this week -- it's Joe Biden.

If you believe Biden that the work of his life has been deal-making -- and there's ample evidence in deals he cut with then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during his years as vice president -- then now is the time for him to show and prove that he can do it on the biggest stage with the biggest stakes.

(Sidebar: McConnell himself has openly acknowledged Biden's deal-making capacity. "There is a reason 'Get Joe on the phone' is shorthand for 'time to get serious' in my office," McConnell said back in 2016.)

Yes, the task is significant -- trying to thread the needle between liberals and moderates within his own party to find a way to get almost the entirety of his first-term agenda done with these two pieces of legislation.

But that's what Biden asked for -- and what he has long told us he is uniquely suited to do.

The Point: It's put up or shut up time for Biden.  And the success or failure of his administration may well be riding on it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

