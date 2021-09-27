Clear
Beck Bennett leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Saturday Night Live" player Beck Bennett announced his departure from the show on Monday, leaving behind his his impressions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Love you, SNL Gonna miss you so much Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life. I had so much fun," Bennett wrote on Instagram.

Bennett joined "SNL" in 2013. He was promoted to regular cast member in 2015.

While Bennett is departing, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Michael Che and Kenan Thompson will all return for the show's 47th season.

Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang were made regular cast members.

This season will also have three new featured players: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman.

"SNL" will return on October 2, with Owen Wilson set to host and musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

The-CNN-Wire
Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.
