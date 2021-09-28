Clear
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are Instagram official

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

It's not a joke -- Chelsea Handler looks to be in love.

The author, comedian and former talk show host went public with her relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

In one photo on Handler's verfied Instagram account, she is hugging him from behind and in the next image the pair are kissing.

She used the images to promote their work.

"He's on tour, I'm on tour, sometimes we tour together. #VaccinatedAndHorny #FunnyIsFunny," the caption read. "All coming to a city near you!"

Koy shared Handler's post on his Instagram stories.

The pair have been friends for years and Koy appeared on Handler's former talk show, "Chelsea Lately."

In February he wished Handler happy birthday on his Instagram account, writing "Happy Birthday @chelseahandler love you."

Warm and breezy conditions are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
