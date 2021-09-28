Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

US government will run out of money by October 18, Treasury secretary says

US government will run out of money by October 18, Treasury secretary says

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that the federal government will likely run out of cash and extraordinary measures by October 18 unless Congress raises the debt ceiling.

The new estimate from Yellen raises the risk that the United States could default on its debt in a matter of weeks if Washington fails to act. A default would likely be catastrophic, tanking markets and the economy, and delaying payments to millions of Americans.

"It is uncertain whether we could continue to meet all the nation's commitments after that date," Yellen wrote in a letter, adding the projection is based on estimated tax payments.

Previously, the Treasury Department estimated it would run out of cash and accounting maneuvers at some point in October.

The warning comes hours after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would have suspended the debt limit.

Yellen cautioned that the October 18 deadline is only an estimate because the federal government's cash flows are "subject to unavoidable variability." She noted that the government's daily gross cash flow, excluding financing, averaged nearly $50 billion per day over the past year and has even exceeded $300 billion.

"It is important to remember that estimates regarding how long our remaining extraordinary measures and cash may last can unpredictably shift forward or backward," Yellen wrote. "This uncertainty underscores the critical importance of not waiting to raise or suspend the debt limit. The full faith and credit of the United States should put at risk."

The risk is that Congress runs out of cash earlier than expected, setting the stage for an accidental default.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Warm and breezy conditions are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories