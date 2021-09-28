Clear
See Philip Seymour Hoffman's son star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza'

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper Hoffman stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie, "Licorice Pizza."

The late actor and Anderson were longtime collaborators, and now Cooper carries on the tradition alongside singer Alana Haim (of the band HAIM) in the 1970s period piece set in the San Fernando Valley.

The movie is written and directed by Anderson and shows a high school romance between teen actor Gary Valentine (Hoffman) and Alana Kane (Haim) and their struggles to be together and be happy.

Anderson filmed "Boogie Nights" in the same area of Los Angles; a film that earned critical success for him and Hoffman.

"Licorice Pizza" also stars Maya Rudolph, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper.

Hoffman joins another young actor following in his father's footsteps. Michael Gandolfini plays the young Tony Soprano in David Chase's prequel film "The Many Saints of Newark." His father, James Gandolfini, played Tony Soprano on "The Sopranos."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Warm and breezy conditions are set to continue today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
