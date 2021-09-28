Clear
Lori Loughlin marks return to acting with 'When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas'

Posted: Sep 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lori Loughlin will soon be back on the small screen.

The "Full House" alum will guest star in Season 2 of "When Hope Calls," GAC Family announced in a statement to CNN. It will mark Loughlin's first on-screen performance since her conviction and prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton in the spinoff of the Hallmark Channel series "When Calls the Heart."

The network had parted ways with Loughlin when the allegations surfaced in March 2019.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production," Hallmark's parent company said in a statement to CNN at the time.

"When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas" is set for a two-part premiere on December 18 on GAC Family.

The story centers around a magazine's search for America's top Christmas town. According to the show's synopsis, "The entire town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist's lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spirit of the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian's orphanage."

In February 2020, the "When Hope Calls" Season 1 debut averaged two million total viewers.

Warm and breezy conditions continued today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
