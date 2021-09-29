Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fumio Kishida likely to become Japan's next Prime Minister after winning leadership election

Fumio Kishida likely to become Japan's next Prime Minister after winning leadership election

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Junko Ogura, CNN

Japan's former top diplomat Fumio Kishida defeated Taro Kono in a runoff vote Wednesday to become leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) -- clearing a path for him to become the country's next Prime Minister.

Kishida received a total of 257 votes -- from 249 parliament members and eight rank-and-file members -- to defeat vaccine minister Kono, who won a total of 170 votes in the runoff.

Earlier this month, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not run in his party's leadership election, effectively ceding the premiership and opening the race to other candidates after a turbulent term of less than a year.

None of the four candidates for the leadership -- Kishida, Kono, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi and House of Representatives member Seiko Noda -- received a majority in the initial vote.

Kishida served as the country's foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, under Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe. He is now widely expected to become Prime Minister, owing to the LDP's strong majority in the lower house. A general election is scheduled to take place later this year.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Warm and breezy conditions continued today with highs making a run for the 90s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Slightly cooler weather will start to push into the area on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered rain chances will continue on Friday through the weekend as highs remain in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories