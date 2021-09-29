Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Netflix's latest hit really kills.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.

The downside is that losers will be killed.

Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.

Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences.

To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.

It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite" turned out to be.

That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Slightly cooler temperatures on the way today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool down on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to linger off and on as well through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions will start to dry out early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories