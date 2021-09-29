Clear
YouTube is cracking down on anti-vax misinformation

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy

YouTube will remove videos spreading misinformation on its platform about any approved vaccine, not only those aimed at preventing Covid-19.

Users who post misinformation about any "currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO" will be subject to YouTube's strike policy and could face removal, the company said in a blog post.

"This would include content that falsely says that approved vaccines cause autism, cancer or infertility, or that substances in vaccines can track those who receive them," YouTube said, adding that the policy applies to specific immunizations like those for measles, as well as general statements about vaccines.

The platform previously introduced a policy prohibiting misinformation related to the coronavirus during the pandemic, including about treatment and prevention. But it said Wednesday that misleading claims have spilled over into other areas of medicine.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Slightly cooler temperatures on the way today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool down on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to linger off and on as well through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions will start to dry out early next week.
