Michael Fassbender surprises students at his old high school with acting class

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Hollywood star Michael Fassbender made a surprise visit to his old high school in Ireland, to teach an acting class to students.

St. Brendan's College, Killarney posted pictures on social media of students enjoying the workshop with the Oscar-nominated actor.

"Transition year students today received a drama workshop from past pupil and Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender," the school tweeted, adding: "Students greatly enjoyed the workshop."

Born in Heidelberg, Germany to a German father and an Irish mother, the "X-Men" star was raised in the town of Killarney, County Kerry, in southwest Ireland, where his family moved when he was 2 years old.

The actor was awarded the the town's highest accolade, The Order of Innisfallen, in 2016.

Earlier this year, Fassbender welcomed a child with his wife, "Tomb Raider" star Alicia Vikander, People magazine reported.

