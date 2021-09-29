Clear
GM's Mary Barra becomes first woman to oversee the Business Roundtable

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

General Motors CEO Mary Barra will become the first-ever female chair of the Business Roundtable, a powerful CEO alliance, beginning in January.

Barra said her election is an honor, and she pledged to continue to "help advance policies that offer greater economic growth and opportunities for all Americans."

She will replace Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

"Mary has a long track record of success and is a business leader who recognizes the strength of the multi-stakeholder approach to creating value, and I am thrilled to pass the baton to her," McMillon said in the statement.

Barra joined the Business Roundtable in 2017 after becoming CEO of GM in 2014.

The Business Roundtable has been staunchly opposed to the proposed tax hikes in President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" plan.

However, GM just became one of the few major companies to back the climate investments in that plan.

"Build Back Better lays the foundation for sustainability policies that will help address climate change and improve environmental quality and resiliency," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "GM supports those goals and, critically, we support those provisions that accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and establish the U.S. as a global leader in electrification today, and into the future."

