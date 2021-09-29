Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Stars line the red carpet for long-awaited James Bond premiere

Stars line the red carpet for long-awaited James Bond premiere

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: Lianne Kolirin and Leah Dolan CNN

It may have been a long time coming, but Tuesday's world premiere of the new James Bond film did not disappoint.

Stars of screen and stage turned out alongside British royalty for the glittering "No Time to Die" red carpet event at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The long-delayed movie, which is Daniel Craig's fifth and final performance as the iconic British agent, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but it has been set back numerous times due to the global pandemic.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who attended alongside her husband, Prince William, and her in-laws, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, dazzled onlookers in a floor-length gilded gown by Jenny Packham.

Kate was photographed chatting with Craig, who looked as dapper as ever in a double-breasted cerise velvet tuxedo jacket by Anderson and Shepherd over a white shirt and black bow tie.

The 53-year-old actor, who first took on the Bond role in the 2006 blockbuster "Casino Royale," told the PA news agency his plans to retire from the franchise haven't changed, but he was delighted to be at the event.

"It's been a bittersweet couple of years, so one has to keep things in perspective. The decision to leave is still there, I'm just glad that we've got a chance to celebrate tonight and have a premiere. That seemed like such a far away thing for a while," Craig said.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, whose previous credits include "Jane Eyre" and "True Detective," and written in part by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "No Time to Die" is the 25th movie in the James Bond series.

Also dazzling onlookers were Craig's co-stars, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Léa Seydoux.

Rami Malek, who played villain Safin, and M actor Dame Judi Dench, also graced the rain-soaked red carpet.

Many hope the long-anticipated film will kick-start a welcome return to movie theaters following its release in the UK on Thursday.

Despite much speculation about who will take up the mantle from Craig, producers of the James Bond franchise confirmed Tuesday they will not begin their search for the new leading actor until 2022.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Slightly cooler temperatures on the way today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool down on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to linger off and on as well through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions will start to dry out early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories