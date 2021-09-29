Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Zac Brown cancels upcoming concerts after testing positive for Covid

Zac Brown cancels upcoming concerts after testing positive for Covid

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 1:11 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The show will not go on for the Zac Brown Band.

Lead singer Zac Brown says he has tested positive for Covid-19 and that the band's Thursday concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Michigan has been canceled.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band's 'The Comeback Tour,'" Brown wrote on Twitter.

Brown said he had taken "precautions" to prevent getting sick but did not elaborate on those measures. He said the band will finish the tour after he quarantines.

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown added. "The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first."

Four shows in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York were called off. Fans who bought tickets will be refunded.

"I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision," Brown wrote. "I believe we can all overcome this together."

The band will resume touring "as soon as we can," Brown said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Slightly cooler temperatures on the way today with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool down on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to linger off and on as well through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions will start to dry out early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories