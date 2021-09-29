Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fort Worth police arrested a man they say killed and dismembered three people

Fort Worth police arrested a man they say killed and dismembered three people

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones, CNN

Police in Fort Worth, Texas, arrested a man on Monday for allegedly killing and dismembering three people and then putting their bodies in a dumpster and setting it on fire.

Police said Jason Alan Thornburg, 41, admitted to killing a man and two women in a hotel room over the course of approximately five days and then disposing of their bodies in a dumpster before eventually setting the dumpster on fire, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Fort Worth police asked for the public's help last week in helping identify who had committed the killings, after discovering the three bodies that had been "burned and heavily dismembered and there were "body parts unaccounted for." Police previously thought one of the victims was a child and the other was a young teenage girl.

One victim had been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, who was "known to frequent the Dallas area" and "has some ties" to nearby communities, police said last week, adding the condition of the bodies made the identification process difficult.

Thornburg told police that he had an "in-depth knowledge of the Bible and believed that he was being called to commit sacrifices," according to the affidavit.

During his interview with police, Thornburg also admitted to killing two other people, which he also viewed as "sacrifices," according to the affidavit. One of the victims was his girlfriend, the affidavit said, who had been reported missing.

Thornburg is currently being held in jail in Tarrant County, Texas, on a $1 million bond, police said in a Tuesday news conference. Court records have not been posted at this time and it's unclear if he has an attorney yet.

Fort Worth police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Most of the day will be dry, but a few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon into the evening hours. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible as well. A better chance for rain will arrive on Thursday with a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to cool down on Thursday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to linger off and on as well through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions will start to dry out early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories