Brewers pitcher likely out for postseason after punching wall with throwing hand

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Jacob Lev, CNN

Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Devin Williams will likely miss the postseason because of a fractured hand after the player says he struck a wall in frustration.

Williams told reporters on Wednesday that he had too much to drink and got "frustrated and upset" over something on his way home after celebrating the Brewers' National League Central title on Sunday. He said he punched a wall with his pitching hand.

"I'm pretty upset with myself," Williams said. "There's no one to blame but me. I feel like I've let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how important of a role I play on this team and a lot of people count on me."

Team president of baseball operations David Stearns said Williams needs surgery and that the injury is "likely" to keep him out for the playoffs but said there is an "outside chance" he could return if the team makes it to the World Series, which starts October 26.

Williams, who won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2020, posted a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings this season. His record is 8-2.

Williams was placed on the 10-day disabled list and pitcher Colin Rea was selected from the team's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

