Shakira says she was attacked by purse-snatching boars

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Her hips don't lie and Shakira says she's not telling tall tales about being a victim of a boar attack.

According to the BBC, the singer said she was attacked by two wild boars as she and her 8-year-old son, Milan, walked in a park in Spain.

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," the Colombian singer said on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday as she held up the bag. "They've destroyed everything."

Lest she not be believed, Shakira asked her son to back her up.

"Milan tell the truth," she said as her son with professional soccer player Gerard Piqué walked away. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."

The BBC reported that Spanish police received almost 1,200 calls regarding wild hogs in 2016.

