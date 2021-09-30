Clear
Passenger on plane arriving at Miami airport opens emergency exit, walks onto wing

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

A passenger on a flight from Colombia used an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.

The plane had just landed and was getting into position at the gate, according to police.

The passenger, a male, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection, police said.

The man is a US citizen, and the flight was American Airlines 920, according to CNN affiliate WPLG, which cited police.

The passenger told police that he wasn't feeling well, WPLG reported.

He was taken to an emergency room "after paramedics determined he had high blood pressure," the affiliate said.

Miami-Dade Police will book the man into jail after he is released from the hospital, WPLG reported.

