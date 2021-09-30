Clear
Eminem served pasta to guests at his restaurant opening

Sep 30, 2021
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 9:30 AM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Eminem surprised guests by serving up pasta at the grand opening of his Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in downtown Detroit on Wednesday.

Slim Shady himself was not expected to be there but drove up in a car and soon appeared in the serving window.

The name of the rapper's restaurant is in reference to a line from Eminem's 2002 hit "Lose Yourself."

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy," Eminem raps in the song. "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

He was quickly recognized by fans who took to social media to post pictures of Em handing out spaghetti, meatballs, and other Italian foods on his menu. On the menu is Mom's Spaghetti for $9, Mom's Spaghetti with Meatballs for $12 and a 'Sgetti Sandwich, spaghetti on bread, for $11.

"Mom's Spaghetti — it's all ready," the restaurant proclaims in a promo.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper and actor experimented with the eatery as a pop-up restaurant in 2017.

The restaurant, located on Woodward Ave., has limited seating and a walk-up window.

A few isolated showers have moved through northern Missouri this morning into Iowa. Rain chances will be very scattered throughout the rest of the day, but the best chance will be during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to slightly cool down today with highs in the upper 70s. Much of the same is expected on Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers off and on. Temperatures will continue to be seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will start to slowly dry out on Sunday into next week as temperature continues to cool into the lower 70s.
