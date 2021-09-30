Clear
Attorney for Jamie Spears calls his suspension 'disappointing' and a 'loss' for Britney Spears

Posted: Sep 30, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears' father is reacting to his suspension as the conservator of his daughter's estimated $60 million dollar estate.

An attorney for Jamie Spears described Wednesday's ruling by Judge Brenda Penny as a "loss" for the singer.

"Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father," Vivian Thoreen, an attorney for Jamie Spears, told CNN in a statement. "For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."

Her statement continued: "These facts make the outcome of yesterday's hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney's estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer."

The court appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant selected by Britney Spears and her attorney, to oversee her finances temporarily. A hearing to review terminating her conservatorship is scheduled for November 12.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters," Thoreen said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

