Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Japan's Princess Mako will marry her commoner fiance this month

Japan's Princess Mako will marry her commoner fiance this month

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Junko Ogura and Selina Wang, CNN

Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Kei Komuro announced Friday they will be married on October 26, public broadcaster NHK reported -- a controversial union that requires her to give up her royal status.

The 29-year-old granddaughter of former Emperor Akihito and Komuro first announced their engagement in 2017. But a date for the marriage was postponed following a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012.

Before his introduction as the royal fiance, Komuro was better known as the "Prince of the Sea," after appearing in a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa, south of the capital.

The couple is expected to move to New York after the wedding, where Komuro works as a lawyer. The Princess will reportedly forgo a lump-sum payment of more than $1 million, which she was expected to receive to start her new life outside of royalty.

Japan's imperial law means only male heirs are allowed to inherit the throne.

If the other unmarried princesses of the family married commoners, they would also lose their royal status. That could leave the imperial family without enough members to carry out its public duties.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain chances will be very scattered throughout the rest of the day, but the best chance will be during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to slightly cool down today with highs in the upper 70s. Much of the same is expected on Friday and Saturday with isolated to scattered showers off and on. Temperatures will continue to be seasonal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will start to slowly dry out on Sunday into next week as temperature continues to cool into the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories