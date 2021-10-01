Clear
Dolly Parton reacts to Lil Nas X's cover of 'Jolene'

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dolly Parton is a Lil Nas X fan.

The singer revealed she had heard his cover of "Jolene," and instantly loved it. She took to Instagram with a picture of herself with Lil Nas X to share her appreciation for his take on the hit.

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song 'Jolene.' I had to find it and listen to it immediately...and it's really, really good," wrote Parton. "Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx \"

The "Industry Baby" singer had performed the song last week at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Lil Nas X responded on social media, with, "HOLY S---."

He had explained on SiriusXM on Tuesday how he chose "Jolene."

"We originally were going to do a Nirvana song and then we were kind of goofing around and you know, like doing Jolene, it was like, wait a minute. What if we actually did Jolene?" he said.

He continued, "And I feel like, you know, the context to it, like completely changes as you just said, I was like, 'Oh, that'd be really cool.' So I went for it. Hey, [I] have my history with country. So I was like, ah, this is perfect."

Parton thinks so too.

