Lenny Kravitz makes coffee and our morning

Lenny Kravitz makes coffee and our morning

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Good morning, Lenny!

Lenny Kravitz, clad in an unbuttoned leopard shirt and sunglasses, treated fans to a sexy selfie in his kitchen where he was making coffee.

It was actually afternoon, although Kravitz slept in, writing, "2:37pm. Good morning. All nighter in the studio last night. 3 albums on the horizon. Going back in. Love."

Kravitz, 57, and yet ageless, received some funny comments, including one from Channing Tatum, who is currently working with Kravitz's daughter, Zoe, on an upcoming thriller.

"Good god man! What are you eating or what's in the water or the genes. It's not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?" Tatum wrote.

The Rock commented, "My brotha. Inspiring."

One woman wrote that she was so distracted by the picture, that she ignored the other commenters. "You do realize no one is reading your captions for obvious reasons," she wrote.

One man weighed in with "Hi Lenny, we have a lot of things in common. For example I bought the same mocha."

Another commenter simply wrote, "Leonard."

A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
