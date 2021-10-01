Clear
California to require Covid-19 vaccination for students, governor says

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

California will add the Covid-19 vaccination to immunizations required for in-person school attendance, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in San Francisco Friday morning.

The requirements will be phased in by grade groups -- 7-12 and K-6 -- and will start for each group only after the FDA fully approves the vaccine for that cohort, the governor's office said in a news release.

The mandate will be a condition of in-person attendance, though independent study is an option for unvaccinated students. The effort aims to protect children and keep them learning in-person, Newsom's office said.

California expects this to apply to grades 7-12 next July, based on current projections for full approval.

A few isolated showers will be possible again today, however much of the day will be cloudy and dry with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
