Saturday's Powerball potential payout is $635 million, the 10th largest jackpot in US lottery history

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy and Carma Hassan, CNN

Saturday's Powerball annuitized jackpot is estimated to be $635 million, potentially making it the 10th largest in US lottery history.

If a winning ticket is sold, the huge jackpot would be the sixth-largest in Powerball history.

The cash value of one winning ticket would be $450 million.

The last time a winner matched the six drawn numbers was in June and the jackpot has grown from $20 million to the current level over 39 drawings.

"When the jackpot reaches this level, we have more players jumping into the game, so we are continuously reviewing ticket sales to provide an up-to-date jackpot estimate," Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in the statement.

Each Powerball ticket costs $2. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

In August, Powerball added a third drawing -- on Monday -- to its weekly schedule.

The record for the largest jackpots in US lottery history is just north of $1.5 billion.

A Powerball prize of $1.586 billion was split between three winners in January 2016.

A $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize in October 2018 was claimed anonymously by a South Carolinian.

Powerball winners who choose an annuity prize get paid over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option, which does not include taxes.

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
