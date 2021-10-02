Clear
'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Netflix's latest hit really kills.

"Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.

The downside is that losers will be killed.

Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.

Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences.

To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.

It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite" turned out to be.

That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
