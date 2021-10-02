Clear
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passes away at age 66 in Germany

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Sophia Saifi, Nada Bashir and Maija Liisa Ehlinger, CNN

Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif passed away Saturday at the age of 66 in Germany.

He was seeking medical treatment in Germany but set to fly to the US for further treatment, according to the Embassy of Pakistan in Germany.

Many fans, politicians, and fellow comedians from all around the world shared their condolences on social media on Saturday.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted his condolences and wrote: "He was one of our great entertainers and will be missed. My prayers & condolences go to his family."

Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, tweeted his condolences and wrote that the Pakistani Embassy in Germany is in "constant contact with the accompanying family of late Mr. Shariff."

A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
