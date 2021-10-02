Clear
Florida woman wins $2 million with Mega Millions tickets -- twice

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

What are the odds? A Florida woman's two Mega Millions tickets won $2 million -- each.

Susan Fitton, 64, claimed the $4 million winnings from one drawing on September 14, the Florida Lottery said in a release.

Fitton's tickets each matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

The odds of winning $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing are 12,607,306, according to CNN affiliate WPTV.

And while it's also rare, winning twice in lotteries is not unheard of. In July a South Carolina man claimed a $40,000 prize, and 11 days later his Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket won $3 million.

The-CNN-Wire
A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
