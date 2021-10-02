Florida woman wins $2 million with Mega Millions tickets -- twice

What are the odds? A Florida woman's two Mega Millions tickets won $2 million -- each.

Susan Fitton, 64, claimed the $4 million winnings from one drawing on September 14, the Florida Lottery said in a release.

Fitton's tickets each matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

The odds of winning $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing are 12,607,306, according to CNN affiliate WPTV.

And while it's also rare, winning twice in lotteries is not unheard of. In July a South Carolina man claimed a $40,000 prize, and 11 days later his Mega Millions Quick Pick ticket won $3 million.

