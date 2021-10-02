Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man dies after falling while subway surfing on top of J train on Williamsburg Bridge

Man dies after falling while subway surfing on top of J train on Williamsburg Bridge

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Maya Brown, CNN

A man in New York City died early Saturday morning while subway surfing on top of the J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge.

The 32-year-old man lost his footing, fell from the train onto the tracks, and was struck by an incoming train, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to CNN.

Officers found him "unconscious and unresponsive" around 4:35 a.m. and emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the individual.

The J-train was suspended between Broad Street and Marcy Avenue and was delayed as a result of the incident, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Normal service has since resumed.

"Riding on top of trains is not smart," MTA Spokesperson Tim Minton told CNN.

Thrill seekers often find their way on top of the train cars in attempts to surf the subway. In 2019, a 14-year-old boy died after getting struck while subway surfing, CNN affiliate Spectrum News NY1 reported.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories